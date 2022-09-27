This will be the second Shake Shack location in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Shake Shack restaurant appears to be moving into the heart of Portland, according to city permits and the company’s job postings.

The City of Portland Bureau of Development Services first received the company’s initial plans in April 2020.

Ken Ray, public information officer for the Bureau of Development Service, said from every indication he’s seen, the plans are moving forward.

Shake Shack’s career opportunities website backs this up. The company began posting jobs for a restaurant located at 1016 W. Burnside St. 11 days ago.

The positions include a traveling restaurant manager, a restaurant manager and a restaurant shift manager. Managers are welcome to either work four, 10-hour shifts or five, eight-hour shifts a week.

The new Shake Shack will be located in what was formerly The Vitamin Shoppe, across the street from Powell’s Books.

According to the city of Portland, the permits for the site are still under inspection. The commercial building permit says Shake Shack hopes to add new interior walls, and create a new seating area, an open kitchen, a cook line, prep area, manager’s office and walk-in cooler.

R&H Construction, a company with offices in Portland and Bend, tweeted on Sept. 7 to say it was working on the building renovation with Aria Group, an architecture firm.

The Portland location will be the second Shake Shack in Oregon. The other location is in Beaverton. It opened in April 2021, much to the excitement of fans who were thrilled to have the East Coast burger chain closer to home.

Shake Shack began as a hot dog cart in New York City before it grew to the modern-day roadside burger stand it is today. The restaurant serves burgers, fries, hot dogs, frozen custard, beer, wine and more.

KOIN contacted a Shake Shack spokesperson for comment but did not receive a response before the deadline.