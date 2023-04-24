PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oregon’s second Shake Shack officially opened its doors Monday. This newest location is in the heart of downtown Portland, across the street from Powell’s Books.

Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer for Shake Shack, said the new location has been a long time coming.

“We’re thrilled to be here. It’s a beautiful, beautiful building. It turned out absolutely phenomenal,” he said.

McCaughan said outdoor space has always been a key part of Shake Shack’s brand and they were glad to find a property in downtown Portland that would allow them to build a large patio dining area.

The Portland restaurant will feature meat-free menu items and for the first time, a dairy-free chocolate milkshake.

The new Shake Shack is located at West Burnside Street and 10th Avenue.