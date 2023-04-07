PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s second Shake Shack location is set to open on the Rose City’s west end this spring — but before then, the burger chain is hosting a pop-up alongside a popular restaurant on the northeast side.

Although it’s based in New York City, Shake Shack has more than 400 restaurants around the world. The chain’s first Oregon location, located on 2597 SW Cedar Hills Blvd. in Beaverton, opened in mid-April of 2022.

Almost exactly a year later, the burger joint is close to launching another store in Downtown Portland on 1016 W Burnside St. A company spokesperson said the local Shake Shack team needs to finalize some details before confirming the opening date, slated for sometime this spring.

And while Portland foodies wait, they can get their first taste of the menu at a pop-up event that Shake Shack is organizing in collaboration with Han Oak from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11.

Han Oak, found on 511 NE 24th Ave., is a local restaurant known for delivering delicious hot pot. The Korean spot and Shake Shack are teaming up to serve new and old Portland eats.

“On a personal level, we’re big fans of Shake Shack, so it’s great to be able to co-host this event together and collaborate on a menu with their team,” Han Oak Chef Peter Cho said. “We’re excited to welcome them to the Portland community and celebrate with our neighbors and friends over good food.”

Cho’s steamed dduk galbi bao burgers will be featured on the pop-up menu, in addition to Shake Shack’s famous ShackBurgers and a dessert made special for the event. The “Toki Road Sundae” will include the fast food chain’s vanilla frozen custard with mochi, its fudge sauce with Woodblock Chocolate, toasted nuts and a bit of misugaru.

“We recognize how beloved the food scene is among the Portland community,” Mark Rosati, Culinary Director of Shake Shack, said. “We’re thrilled to have the chance to work with Chef Peter Cho and the entire Han Oak team – not just to create delicious and collaborative menu items, but to connect with the larger Portland community through our shared love for food.”

Tickets for the event held at Han Oak can be purchased online for $40. One ticket includes each of the featured menu items, access to Grand Fir Brewing beers, the Shackmeister Ale, a choice of wines and live music.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards Urban Gleaners, a nonprofit organization in Portland that picks up fresh food so that it doesn’t go to waste.