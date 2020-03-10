Shamrock Run still scheduled as planned amid virus concerns

Local

The Shamrock Run is held on March 15

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Shamrock Run is one of the biggest running events in Portland all year.

The marathon is due to take place over the weekend — and organizers said all activities are still scheduled as planned despite the growing concern over COVID-19. Race organizers do say they are receiving daily updates on the coronavirus outbreak.

They are also following the guidance of local and federal health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Oregon Health Authority to implement any necessary plans and protocols for the event.

