PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A shed and an attached chicken coop were destroyed after a fire set off small explosions on Sunday, according to SW Polk Fire District.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, volunteer staff from the Rickreall and Salt Creek Community fire stations responded to a fire on Kuhlmann Road. By the time crews arrived the 15×15 shed and chicken coop were up in flames.

Crews were reportedly told propane and fuel was being stored inside the shed. The firefighters were able to put out the fire, but fire officials said the “minor explosions” kept them from saving the structure.

SW Polk Fire District said no one was hurt in the fire.