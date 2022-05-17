PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 2-year-old girl drowned in the East Fork Lewis River while playing at Lewisville Regional Park on Saturday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

A spokesperson told KOIN 6 News said the child, who was not identified by authorities, was with her parents and her 5-year-old sister at the time. The parents reportedly lost track of the 2-year-old for a short time, reported the child missing around 9 p.m., and deputies and search teams came to the scene.

The child was found about 200 yards downstream, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson.

She was taken to Southwest Washington Medical Center while receiving “advanced lifesaving measures,” spokesperson Sgt. Brent Waddell said; however, the child was declared deceased.

No other details were immediately available.