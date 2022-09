PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Sherwood house fire Wednesday morning spurred firefighters into action.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted Wednesday that they were on the scene of a house fire located near 2nd Avenue and Oak Street.

The firefighters put out the house fire quickly and then stuck around to mop up any hot spots.

One occupant of the house was checked out for possible smoke inhalation.

There is no official cause for the fire at this time.