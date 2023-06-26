PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Silverton, Oregon is home to some of the state’s top tourist destinations from the Oregon Garden and Silver Falls State Park to the city’s summer festivals in homage to a local cartoonist.

Silverton Mayor Jason Freilinger says the botanical garden and Silver Falls bring in a lot of visitors to the small town.

“Imagine Multnomah Falls times eight,” Freilinger explained. “It’s a good day trip to view all of the falls.”

“Silverton considers itself the gateway to the Silver Falls,” Freilinger added. “We do get a great deal of people that come to visit those things and then stay in our historic downtown and attend one of our many festivals.”

One of the top festivals includes Homer Davenport Days, which pays tribute to the Silverton-native who became well-known for his political cartoons.

This year, the fest is held during the first weekend of every month, Freilinger explained.

“He is like our favorite son, I guess you would say, and he was a nationally renowned cartoonist in the 19th century and referenced a lot of where he grew up,” Freilinger said. “He would be in a lot of the papers and whatnot talking about politics of the day and people across the country would hear from him and get his satire on American politics.”

The festival includes Davenport couch races down Main Street, weekend concerts and a cartoon contest.

In addition to these tourist attractions, the city is also building a more inclusive park experience to the city with its new all-abilities park, which is slated to be up and running by August 4 at Old Mill Park.

The park is made for all kids “regardless of their mobility limitations, or hearing, or seeing limitations or if they’re on the autism spectrum,” Freilinger said. “It’s going to be one of the largest parks in Oregon which is kind of a feather in the cap for a small town like us.”