PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a long list of establishments that have either opened their doors for business or closed down, Portland’s food industry has gone through a lot of changes throughout the years. Fortunately, there are still many long-running restaurants that have kept foodies fed for decades. Here are just six of them.

Huber’s Cafe (1879)

Location: 411 SW 3rd Avenue

According to its website, Huber’s Cafe is the city’s oldest restaurant. Since 1879, it has been known for its turkey dishes such as the turkey pot pie and turkey sandwiches. This has also made the restaurant a hot spot for Thanksgiving dinner. Every year, Huber’s Cafe has a special menu with fresh-baked yams, sugar-glazed ham dressing and more in celebration of the holiday.

Jake’s Famous Crawfish (1892)

Location: 401 SW 12th Avenue

Jake’s Famous Crawfish might be a seafood staple for Portlanders, but it also boasts of visits from out-of-town celebrity guests such as Michael Jordan and Madonna. Well over a century since the eatery first opened its doors, customers can still expect fresh ingredients delivered from the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Otto’s Sausage Kitchen & Meat Market (1921)

Location: 4138 SE Woodstock Boulevard

Follow in Guy Fieri’s footsteps and visit Portland’s own old-fashioned kitchen and meat market. Fieri featured the restaurant on not one, but two episodes of the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. The family-owned business has made over 40 kinds of sausages for the past several decades, but the bulk pork sausage and chicken sausage are two of today’s top favorites.

Republic Cafe and Ming Lounge (1922)

Location: 222 NW 4th Avenue

Republic Cafe and Ming Lounge, doubling as a restaurant and a cocktail bar, is celebrating its big 100-year anniversary this year. Located in Chinatown, the business is Portland’s oldest Chinese food spot. Whether guests come for the Long Island iced teas and Mai Tais or the egg foo young and the butterflied fried shrimp, they have a number of food and drink choices.

Sayler’s Old Country Kitchen (1946)

Location: 10519 SE Stark Street

Founded by brothers Art and Dick Sayler in 1946, this country kitchen prides itself on “great dinners, friendly service and good prices.” The restaurant was already successful within its first year of opening, in which their four employees served more than 17,000 meals to customers. Sayler’s Old Country Kitchen offers a variety of steak cuts, such as filet mignon, prime rib and the top sirloin.

Goose Hollow Inn (1967)

Location: 1927 SW Jefferson Street

According to Goose Hollow Inn, “the best reuben on the planet” is right here in Portland. The tavern was opened by former Mayor Bud Clark, who has been credited for bringing more business to the Goose Hollow neighborhood. In addition to its classic reuben sandwich, the menu features pizzas, salads, draught beers, ciders and more.