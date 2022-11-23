An undated, courtesy photo of family fun at Mount Hood SkiBowl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After Thanksgiving, Mt. Hood Skibowl invites people to burn off their turkey on the tubing hill.

While the ski resort’s lifts aren’t open yet, it will be open starting Friday, Nov. 25 for daytime and cosmic inner tubing on its slope. Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased online in advance.

Skibowl’s Snow Tube & Adventure Park is located at Skibowl East, the east side of the resort.

Tickets are sold for 1.5-hour sessions with 14-minute breaks between sessions for grooming. People are asked to arrive 15 to 20 minutes before their session time to allow for ticket processing. Guests should bring their sales receipt with bar codes to scan for tickets.

Guests should be prepared for winter weather and winter driving conditions. Skibowl recommends people wear warm socks, waterproof boots, hats and gloves.

Anyone hoping to use the tube hill must be 3 years old and at least 36 inches tall.

Day tubing and cosmic tubing runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.