PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A winter weather advisory may be in place for Wednesday morning, but rain is hitting most of the Portland metro area.

Some spots on the road may be slick and slushy with snow lining some streets and sidewalks. A trickling of snow is seen in some areas, especially in higher elevations. The Sylvan-Highlands in Southwest Portland had some snowfall in the early morning.

According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, 14 roads around the metro area remain closed. Most of the roads are in the hills of Portland and are closed due to trees that have fallen.

PBOT crews reportedly worked overnight to lay out deicer and salt for roads above 500 feet.

“Trees and branches continue to fall, particularly in the West Hills. We’re asking folks to please keep an eye out for overhanging branches and leaning trees and use caution while traveling,” said Hannah Schafer with PBOT.

The following roads are reportedly closed: