The food and drink at these businesses come with a side of city views

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nothing brings in “hot Portlander summer” like an inaugural trip to one of the Rose City’s rooftop restaurants and bars.

Whether you’re looking for a brunch spot, pre-concert drink or just a 360-view of the city, here are seven local businesses with rooftop seating.

Location: 1355 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Found in The Porter Hotel, Xport Bar and Lounge boasts classic cocktails and the best view in Downtown Portland. The bar’s signature bites include spicy buffalo chicken sliders, garlic truffle fries, and veggie and chicken skewers.

Location: 100 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

KEX Hotel’s seasonal rooftop bar is officially open for business as of Friday, May 26. The Sunset Room, an extension of drinking and dining hall Pacific Standard, serves margaritas, daiquiris and small bites guests can enjoy while taking in the summer breeze.

Location: 525 SW Morrison St 15th Floor, Portland, OR 97204

This restaurant and lounge perched atop The Nines Hotel just reopened after renovating the space and curating a new menu for the summer. Reserve a spot at Departure to try its usual Asian-fusion food and drink options, or to attend one of the first dinners in its Sake Series.

Location: 1021 NE Grand Avenue, #600, Portland, OR 97232

Nestled within Hotel Eastlund, Metropolitan Tavern offers spectacular views of Downtown Portland at any time of the day. But if guests make a reservation between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a weekend, they can enjoy the restaurant’s almost-bottomless mimosa deal, also known as “brunch with every bite.”

Location: 1101 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211

This Alberta Arts District spot was once a gas station but has since been transformed into a neighborhood restaurant and lounge. Radio Room’s menu features burgers, BLTs, booze and more.

Location: 15 NW 4th Ave., Portland, OR 97209

Journey to the top of The Hoxton Hotel and you’ll find Tope, a restaurant that specializes in tacos and cocktails, and just so happens to have “sweeping views of Mount Hood.” The rooftop taqueria’s offerings include carnitas tacos, ceviche and spicy margaritas.

Location: 1300 SE Stark St. Portland, OR 97214

The Roof Deck is just one part of Portland’s iconic music venue Revolution Hall, but it’s a hot spot for concertgoers who want to pregame before a show. Seating at the rooftop patio is always first-come, first serve.