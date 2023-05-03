The membership-based social club for creatives will be located on Portland's Central Eastside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Soho House, a membership-based social club for creatives, will open its first Pacific Northwest location in the Rose City in late 2023.

The Portland house adds to the company’s growing list of 40 locations that are spread throughout the U.S., U.K., Latin America, Europe and Asia.

According to Soho House, its Portland club will be located in the Troy Laundry building on the Central Eastside, a neighborhood that the company says is “rapidly transforming and increasingly popular.”

Soho House partnered with Nashville-based real estate company Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners to restore the property, which will include a two-story, 4,400-square-foot gym, studio space, lounge area, steam and sauna rooms, a music room and a rooftop pool and restaurant.

Check out the latest renderings of Soho House Portland below.

Soho House Portland rooftop pool (Courtesy Soho House)

Soho House Portland club bar (Courtesy Soho House)

Soho House Portland gym (Courtesy Soho House)

The Portland house made its first social media post back in 2017, and has since been hosting events for its Cities Without Houses members while preparing for the opening.

Founder Nick Jones says the Rose City’s robust creative community is what made it feel like the ideal place to expand the Soho House brand.

“Taking Soho House to new cities has always been about finding places around the world that represent an authentic and unique creative scene,” Jones said. “We’ve been humbled to be part of Portland for over six years… During that time, we’ve learned and experienced the best of the city’s culinary talent and thriving arts and film industries.”

The social club’s Chief Operating Officer Jarrett Stuhl says the company will represent the local community with this new opening through events, food and beverage programs, and art collections that feature artists in the Portland area.

The company says it will also connect with the community through its social impact program, called the House Foundations, once it launches in Portland later this year.

Soho House Portland will open at 1025 SE Pine St.