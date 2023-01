PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – SOLVE Oregon hosted a clean-up event Monday in Northeast Portland. The event was called the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

KOIN 6 News is a proud partner of SOLVE.

“This is a federally recognized day of service. So, in honor of Dr. King’s legacy, we want to get all of our volunteers out,” said Kris Carico, CEO of SOLVE Oregon.

More than 300 volunteers helped clean Irving Park.