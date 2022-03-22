These activities will help keep spring break interesting in Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In true Oregon fashion, the weather can’t quite make up its mind over spring break.

Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington could see a variety of rain showers, sunshine and cloud cover throughout the rest of the week.

If the rain forces you to plan fun activities indoors, here are some ideas for entertaining your kids throughout the region this spring break.

Oregon Museum of Science and Industry – OMSI’s new exhibit, “The World of Leonardo da Vinci,” opened just in time for spring break. The exhibit allows visitors to explore da Vinci’s engineering marvels and artistic masterpieces. In addition to this exhibit, OMSI always has plenty of fun activities for kids to enjoy – from the Kendall Planetarium, to the science playground, to a real submarine visitors can explore.

1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214

Rock Gyms – If your household is full of little climbers, taking them to a rock gym might be a good way to burn some energy. There are several gyms located throughout the area. Here are a few:

Oaks Park Roller Rink – Another way to keep kids busy is to strap some wheels on their feet. Oaks Park Roller Rink is open every day throughout spring break. If the weather’s nice, families can also spend time at the Oaks Amusement Park, which has rides and carnival activities.

7805 SE Oaks Park Way, Portland, OR 97202

Gilbert House Children’s Museum – While the children’s museum in Portland closed permanently during the pandemic, the one in Salem is still operating. The Gilbert House Children’s Museum intends to spark kids’ natural curiosity. It features 20 hands-on exhibits and there are scavenger hunts kids can complete as they make their way through the museum.

116 Marion St NE, Salem, OR 97301

Sherwood Ice Arena – It might be spring break, but that doesn’t mean the winter activities have to end. The Sherwood Ice Arena has public skate times open throughout March.

20407 SW Borchers Dr, Sherwood, OR 97140

Wings and Waves Waterpark – If you can’t make it to a beach during spring break, the Wings and Waves Waterpark in McMinnville might be the next best thing. The park has multiple pools and slides for kids of all ages. Visitors can rent cabanas for a private space where their family or party can hang out in between slipping down slides. The waterpark is open daily through March 27 to accommodate for spring-break crowds.

460 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128

Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum – Another fun attraction for the family in McMinnville is the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum. The aviation museum focuses on the history of planes while the space museum focuses on travel beyond Earth’s atmosphere. The aviation museum is home to the Spruce Goose, the largest wooden aircraft ever built. Visitors can climb inside the Spruce Goose for a tour.

500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128

Salem Riverfront Carousel – The horses at the Salem Riverfront Carousel are ready to be ridden. And the best part is, they won’t buck you off! The Salem Riverfront Carousel is filled with beautifully painted animals for anyone to ride. During spring break, the carousel is offering a special deal of 10 rides for $10.

101 Front St NE, Salem, OR 97301

Dave & Buster’s – Dave & Buster’s in the Clackamas Town Center is an arcade both parents and kids will enjoy. It’s packed with arcade games and features a full bar and restaurant. Visitors can earn points for the games they play and redeem them for prizes.

11860 SE 82nd Ave Suite 4020, Happy Valley, OR 97086

Oregon Coast Aquarium – The Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport is offering extended hours during spring break. The aquarium says all of its exhibits are open except the turkey vultures and the touch pool. For anyone who can’t make the trip to Newport, the aquarium has several live cameras that give an inside look at what the exhibits are like.

2820 SE Ferry Slip Rd, Newport, OR 97365

Seaside Aquarium – While the touch pools might be closed at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, they’re open at the Seaside Aquarium. This aquarium features tanks with crustaceans and fish, wolf eels and a giant Pacific octopus. There are also 10 seals visitors can see at the aquarium.

200 N Prom, Seaside, OR 97138

Bullwinkle’s Family Fun Center – Play, bowl, eat, party are all activities advertised on the Bullwinkle’s Family Fun Center website. The Wilsonville attraction features go karts, miniature golf, laser tag, ziplining, an arcade and more. There’s also a restaurant for people who want to plan their visit around lunch or dinner.

29111 Town Center Loop W, Wilsonville, OR 97070

Portland Trail Blazers Game – Tickets to the see the Portland Trail Blazers have been relatively inexpensive recently, which means attending cameos could be less expensive for families during spring break. The Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs at the Moda Center Wednesday at 7 p.m. They play the Houston Rockets at home both Friday and Saturday, also at 7 p.m.

1 N Center Ct St, Portland, OR 97227

Sky Zone Trampoline Park – Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Vancouver is inviting visitors to “elevate” their spring break. The park features a ninja warrior course, a battle beam, a warped wall, sky ladder, and more. The park is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.