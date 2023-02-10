PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the days grow longer and daylight saving time gets closer, Portland and much of the Pacific Northwest is weeks away from a 7 p.m. sunset.
The National Weather Service said that Portland will transition back to 12 hours or more of daylight on March 17. The region’s first 7 p.m. sunset will occur on March 12, when the clocks are pushed an hour forward for daylight saving time.
“It’s that time of year again,” the National Weather Service said. “We will gain over an hour and a half of additional daylight over the next five weeks.”
The sun is scheduled to set tonight at 5:30 p.m. The region will continue to gain roughly ten minutes of evening daylight per week leading up to daylight saving time. By March 3, Portland will see its first 6 p.m. sunset of the year and 11 hours and 15 minutes of total daylight.