PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the days grow longer and daylight saving time gets closer, Portland and much of the Pacific Northwest is weeks away from a 7 p.m. sunset.

The National Weather Service said that Portland will transition back to 12 hours or more of daylight on March 17. The region’s first 7 p.m. sunset will occur on March 12, when the clocks are pushed an hour forward for daylight saving time.

Daylight savings and 7 p.m. sunsets grow near. (NWS)

“It’s that time of year again,” the National Weather Service said. “We will gain over an hour and a half of additional daylight over the next five weeks.”

The sun is scheduled to set tonight at 5:30 p.m. The region will continue to gain roughly ten minutes of evening daylight per week leading up to daylight saving time. By March 3, Portland will see its first 6 p.m. sunset of the year and 11 hours and 15 minutes of total daylight.