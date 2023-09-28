PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beaverton school district is warning parents about multiple recent incidents in which kids were contacted by strangers near school grounds.

According to the school district, a man approached a student in a white box truck yesterday, told that student that school was canceled and offered them a ride home.

In a separate incident, a man approached student athletes at Sunset High School and offered them what he claimed were supplements. In both of these cases, students alerted nearby staff and remained safe.

The school district is asking parents to talk with their kids about contact with strangers, suggest they travel with friends and to check in when they leave and arrive from areas.

They also urge students to remain aware, especially while wearing headphones, and to report any suspicious behavior to school staff.