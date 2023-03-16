PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Street Roots is breaking ground on a new headquarters on Thursday that will nearly triple its space.

The new headquarters will be located on the corner of West Burnside Street and Northwest 3rd Avenue.

In recent years, Street Roots says there has been a growing need for the resources it offers, including job training, education, and hygiene support. Once construction is complete, the advocacy group plans to expand its ambassador program and mobile journalism program.

Additionally, Street Roots vendors will be able to pick up mail, access survival supplies and host small town halls and readings. Vendors will also have access to showers and a laundry facility.

For the groundbreaking event, organizers planned a procession rolling a piano down the streets of Old Town and sidewalk swing dancing. Street Roots vendors were also expected to showcase some of their creative talents.