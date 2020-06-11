‘Stumptown Revival’ virtual concert to benefit local businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A concert to benefit well over a dozen Portland-area small businesses and nonprofits is scheduled for Thursday night.

The Stumptown Revival Benefit Concert is an idea that helped raise over $50,000 recently in Texas. Organizer Hunter Harlow of Sendero Provisions of Wako, Texas hopes the livestream event will have the same impact here in the Pacific Northwest.

“One-hundred percent of proceeds from our online store is going to go to the benefit, as well as there is a livestream concert that evening with 10 awesome artists, skits and cooking shows and everything else so people can tune in and get a live concert,” Harlow said. “It’s a live festival experience straight from their couch or wherever they’re at.”

There will also be a way to donate money through the stream.

Many nonprofits and small businesses could benefit — including Meals on Wheels and many others. Music will be played by Portland-area bands, streamed to anyone who wants to watch on YouTube, Twitch and at the Sendero Website. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

What started as a generous initiative in Texas is now aimed to help business owner’s wellbeing here in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

Full list of Stumptown Relief partners: