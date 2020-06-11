‘Stumptown Revival’ virtual concert to benefit local businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A concert to benefit well over a dozen Portland-area small businesses and nonprofits is scheduled for Thursday night.
The Stumptown Revival Benefit Concert is an idea that helped raise over $50,000 recently in Texas. Organizer Hunter Harlow of Sendero Provisions of Wako, Texas hopes the livestream event will have the same impact here in the Pacific Northwest.
“One-hundred percent of proceeds from our online store is going to go to the benefit, as well as there is a livestream concert that evening with 10 awesome artists, skits and cooking shows and everything else so people can tune in and get a live concert,” Harlow said. “It’s a live festival experience straight from their couch or wherever they’re at.”
There will also be a way to donate money through the stream.
Many nonprofits and small businesses could benefit — including Meals on Wheels and many others. Music will be played by Portland-area bands, streamed to anyone who wants to watch on YouTube, Twitch and at the Sendero Website. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
What started as a generous initiative in Texas is now aimed to help business owner’s wellbeing here in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Full list of Stumptown Relief partners:
- Meals on Wheels People
- Family Meal
- Frontline Foods PDX
- Cup of Excellence
- Next Adventure
- 10 Barrel Brewing Company
- Stumptown Coffee Roasters
- Fort George Brewery
- Loon Outdoors
- Proud Mary Coffee USA
- Westward Whiskey
- US Outdoor Store
- Confluence Fly Shop
- Breakside Brewery
- Ecliptic Brewing
- Bullard PDX
- Gado Gado
- Lardo
- Grassa
- Spatzle and Speck
- KMUN 91.9 Coast Community Radio
- Liberty Theater Astoria
- Aladdin Theater
- Mississippi Studios
- Culmination Brewing Company
- Doug Fir Lounge
- Revolution Hall
- Cascade Brewing
