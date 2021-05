PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) -- Oregon's eviction moratorium ends on Wednesday, June 30. What will happen to tenants who cannot pay their back rent after that?

The Oregon House Committee on Housing will hold an information hearing on rental assistance funding and programming Friday, June 4. It is expected to include the most up-to-date official estimates on how many households are at risk of eviction, how much public money has already been spent on rental assistance programs and how much more is expected. Tenant advocates and landlord representatives are also expected to testify.