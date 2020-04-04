Sunshine Division sees spike in food requests amid COVID-19

The charitable organization is increasing their home deliveries to 1,000 per week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The amount of requests for Sunshine Division has quadrupled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The charitable organization that distributes food boxes to those in need is ramping up efforts of “no contact” home deliveries to 200 per day to individuals and families within Portland and Gresham. That’s a total of 1,000 home deliveries a week and 27,000 weekly meals.

Emergency food boxes being loaded at Sunshine Division. (Courtesy: Sunshine Division)

“It is busier than we have ever seen, it’s not even close. I started at the end of the recession and it is more than four times busier than what we would normally see, in terms of the amount of people that are coming to us directly for food,” Sunshine Division Executive Director Kyle Camberg told KOIN 6 News.

Portland Police Bureau, a partnering agency of Sunshine Division for nearly 100 years, will work with the agency “on ways for how we can assist Sunshine Division even further,” said Officer Matt Tobey, the bureau’s Liason to the charity. “This emergency food delivery program will really help to meet the increased need.”

Sunshine Division’s two locations–in North and Southeast Portland–remain open for families and individuals to come and pick up emergency food boxes. For more info their hours of operation, visit their website.

If you or someone you know is home-bound and medically fragile due to COVID-19, visit this link or call 503 609 0285 to request a food box delivery., Mondays through Fridays.

The home deliveries are a coordinated effort between Sunshine Division, Portland Police Bureau, H2C Productions, Safeway Albertson’s Foundation, Fred Meyer Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation, and donors.