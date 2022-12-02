PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After the Sunshine Division Day of Giving, the Portland-based non-profit received a generous donation, putting them over their $100,000 fundraising goal.

The Sunshine Division provides food boxes and more to families in need all year and they’re delivering and giving out thousands of turkey meals in December.

As of 4 p.m., the organization reached $120,000 in donations, $50,000 of which came from Mark Madden, owner of WDC Properties, a development company for affordable apartments and Eko Living.

Madden said he saw KOIN 6 News’ reporting on the Sunshine Division’s 100-year history and decided to contribute his own support to the campaign.

“I was watching the news segment on KOIN and the mayor and the Sunshine boys just dropping off food… and I started thinking to myself how much food is really necessary at this point in time in Portland. And when I started to hear the numbers, I was blown away. I couldn’t believe we were in this situation 80 years later,” Madden said.

While Madden has donated to other charities in the past, this is his first donation to the Sunshine Division. He says the non-profit was likely shocked because he made the donation online Thursday during KOIN 6 News’ Day of Giving with his VISA without any heads up.

Sunshine Division Executive Director Kyle Camberg says it was a great surprise during a time when they’re serving four times the amount of people than they were pre-pandemic.

“When I see gifts like that it gives me optimism that we’re going to continue and meet demand. Because frankly, it’s a little scary for non-profits, for us. It’s so busy, and we rely solely on donors, so when community steps up, it allows us to step up,” Camber said.