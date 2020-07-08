Live Now
‘Suspicious package’ investigated outside Willamette Valley medical center

Local

The package was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A suspicious package was reported outside the Willamette Valley Medical Center on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (McMinnville PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspicious package in the McMinnville Willamette Valley Medical Center parking lot was investigated on Tuesday afternoon.

The package, wrapped in cardboard and duct tape with wires coming from it, was reported around 3:15 p.m. McMinnville police arrived about 10 minutes later and secured the surrounding area.

Two Explosive Unit Troopers from Salem came to the scene along with the Oregon State Police Explosives Unit. After examining it with x-ray technology, authorities determined the package was carrying a 12-volt car battery — not an explosive device.

The scene was cleared just before 5 p.m., about an hour and a half after the package was initially reported.

