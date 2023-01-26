PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Jefferson man was arrested on Monday after surrendering to a SWAT team that had surrounded the shed he was living in, filled with firearms, amid a search warrant for allegedly killing his neighbor’s dog, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team took 43-year-old Jeremy Cornwell into custody on charges of aggravated animal abuse and unlawful use of a weapon while serving a search warrant at a property on S 7th Street near Greenwood Drive, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the initial shooting incident in July 2022 and learned the involved person was Cornwell, authorities said. Since then, Cornwell’s family members have reported feeling unsafe due to his worsening behavior and access to numerous guns, Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said that the SWAT team safely removed Cornwell’s family from their home before negotiators engaged in an extensive standoff with the man, which ultimately ended with his surrender.

“At approximately 8:30 a.m., Cornwell exited the shed he resides in on the property and safely surrendered to members of the SWAT team,” the MCSO said.

Upon searching the shed, deputies seized more than 20 firearms, authorities said.

Cornwell was booked into the Marion County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex on January 27 at 2:30 p.m.