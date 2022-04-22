PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday is Earth Day and what better way to enjoy this weekend’s warm, sunny weather than a bike ride around Portland. Biketown is offering free rides for trips under an hour from April 22-24.

Despite the free ride, Biketown said “Remember, it’s not the Wild West, so please park responsibly and keep bikes within the service area. Penalties still apply.”

Over the last year, 22 new stations using recycled material have been installed. The bike-share program is expected to expand even further into North and East Portland.

In the spirit of sustainability, Biketown said some of the older bikes are getting a second go-around up in Canada.

Those planning to take a spin around the Rose City can download the BIKETOWN app.