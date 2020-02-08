Take a trip back in time at this speakeasy-themed bar

Bible Club PDX in Southeast Portland is described by its owner as 'a museum that serves alcohol'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southeast Portland bar feels more like stepping through a time machine compared to the typical saloon experience. It’s been meticulously recreated to have the look and authenticity of a 1920s speakeasy. Called Bible Club PDX, its name reflects the theme of discretion that is the bar’s signature.

“It’s a prohibition-style bar that’s a little bit more discreet than your normal bar. So you’re not going to necessarily notice it if you’re just walking down the street,” explained Bible Club PDX’s owner Ryan Rollins

An innocuous exterior hides a trip back in time to the prohibition era at this Southeast Portland ‘speakeasy’ bar, Bible Club PDX. January 17, 2020 (Danny Peterson/KOIN).

From the outside of its location at 6716 SE 16th Ave., the bar looks like somebody’s house, and no indicators otherwise–not even an “open” sign. Subtle hints can be viewed from the exterior, however, like a “no minors allowed” notice in the window, a doormat that says “Bible Club,” and a green light in the attic to indicate when it’s open (a red light shines when it’s closed).

“Back in the prohibition era, when alcohol was illegal, you actually weren’t supposed to be found. You either had to know about it or have someone tell you about it,” Rollins said.

All the pieces of decor in the bar’s interior are completely authentic, too. Everything from the chairs, to the cash register, chandeliers and even the lightbulbs are antiques from the 1920s. It took several years to procure the items from different parts of the county and even abroad, Rollins said.

Though the decor may be antiques, the drinks are not. While some of the cocktails are prohibition-era inspired, the spirits themselves are gratefully not made from 100-year-old barrels.

The music of the era that plays for patrons adds a lot to the atmosphere, too.

There are some eats available at the bar that are a mix of classic recipes, like deviled eggs and handmade pretzels, and more modern dishes, like cheese boards.

The interior seats a cozy 36, making Bible Club PDX a popular destination for things like first dates. During the summer, a more modern patio area opens up where up to 70 can be accommodated, along with occasional live music, Rollins said. Seating is available on a first come, first serve basis.

If you need a reason to celebrate something, it’s notable that the 100th anniversary of prohibition occurred last month.

Find out more about the Jazz Age-inspired watering hole, which has been in operation in Portland for over three years now, on Bible Club PDX’s website. There’s also a location in Osaka, Japan.