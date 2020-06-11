Teachers face chopping block as PPS meets on proposed budget cuts

Dozens of teaching jobs are on the chopping block

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be a meeting over the proposed budget cuts for the Portland Public School District on Thursday evening.

Dozens of teaching jobs are on the chopping block at PPS as the district is dealing with a $12 million budget shortfall for the upcoming school year.

The board reportedly wants to eliminate 23 classroom teaching jobs, along with 13 elementary school gym teachers. The district is also looking at cutting vice principals.

Administrators are also prepared to cut $7 million from its central administrative offices.

The budget is expected to be approved at the next meeting on June 23. KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.