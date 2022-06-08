PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Dalles DMV announced it will begin closing its office for midday breaks amid a statewide staffing shortage.

Beginning Monday, June 13, The Dalles office will close from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily until staff levels are restored.

The Dalles DMV office hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, excluding Wednesdays when the office opens at 10 a.m.

The Dalles is the latest Oregon DMV location to announce changes amid a statewide DMV staffing shortage. In May, the agency announced temporary closures of six offices and reduced hours at 10 locations for at least the summer.

In the meantime, the Oregon DMV recommends using its online services when you can.

“As we enter DMV’s busiest time of year with a severe staff shortage, we recommend going online to DMV2U more than ever,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “Every time you need a DMV service, see if you can get it done at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. We’ve added over two dozen services in the past three years.”

However, some services, such as adding the Real ID option to licenses, require in-person visits. The agency also pointed out that drive test appointments are in high-demand over the summer and recommend using an approved test company.

“We will restore office hours and reopen smaller locations on an office-by-office basis as we recruit and train new employees,” Joyce said. “We think this will take at least this summer, perhaps longer in some parts of Oregon.”

The agency also highlighted current job openings. “DMV has been experiencing the same shortage of applicants for job openings as other employers statewide and nationwide,” Joyce said. “The people working at your local DMV live in your community – and could use your help.”

Joyce added “in the meantime, please be kind and patient to your local DMV staff – they are your neighbors, friends and maybe even family.”