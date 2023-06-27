PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Waterfront Blues Festival is just four days away and will conclude with a fireworks show over the Willamette River for the Fourth of July — with one local family behind the spectacle.

Western Display Fireworks has been lighting up skies in Oregon, Washington, and Idaho for 75 years.

The Weygandt family originally grew traditional Chinese medicinal herbs when, in 1948, their Chinese customers proposed trading fireworks as payment. This sparked a side business of shipping explosives all over the country and turned it into the company it is today.

The business puts together hundreds of shows per year, most of which are on the Fourth of July. Their biggest show is the Waterfront Blues Festival.

“It’s definitely the highlight of my year. You don’t realize how many people are down there until after the display. That’s the best part of every year, taking your protection off and just hearing the roar of the crowd from 360 degrees around you,” said Western Display Fireworks Lead Pyrotechnician David Pomeroy.

This year, fireworks will blast off Tuesday night around 10 p.m. right after the American country music band, The Mavericks, close out the festival.