PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Golf Show returns to the Expo Center this weekend.

From deals on clubs to free lessons from the Northwest pros, organizers say they will have everything.

Ken Reigle from Infinity Golf in Tigard, one of the sponsors of the golf show, said there will be club manufacturers, local golf courses and other organizations showcasing what they have to offer.

Watch the full preview in the video player above.