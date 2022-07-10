PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you craving a cold cocktail to beat the summer heat? If so, PDX is home to many high-rated distilleries.
With a plethora of options in the area, these are the top 10 distilleries in Portland, according to Yelp reviewers.
Located in the Eastbank Commerce Center, Eastside Distilling offers walk-in tastings, as well as sales of bourbon, vodka and rum.
Address: 1001 SE Water Ave. Suite 390, Portland
With the goal of creating a warm inviting atmosphere for all people to relax and enjoy their break time, The Aimsir Distilling Company offers custom food and cocktails, including gin, whiskey, bourbon and vodka.
Address: 2117 NE Oregon St, Suite 202, Portland
Hours: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
The company specializes in canned cocktails, but 503 Distilling also has a lounge/tasting room where they serve their tasty beverages, which are infused and served from a keg. They also have an area where people can play bocce ball while sipping on their favorite drink.
Address: 4784 SE 17th Ave. Suite 150 Portland
Hours: 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday
The distillery offers a variety of whiskies, vodkas, gins, canned cocktails, absinthe and liqueurs.
Address: 4214 N. Mississippi Ave. Portland
Hours: 2-9 p.m. daily
With an award-winning line of liqueurs, Amari and sweet vermouth, Straightaway believes that a good cocktail should never be out of reach. Additionally, the distillery offers sparking Italian wine spritzers, as well as many cocktail flights.
Address: 901 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland
Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday.
While they provide multiple small-batch craft spirits, Bull Run Distillery specializes in whiskey. People can visit the tasting room to also try their bourbon, vodka, and other spirits in multiple types of barrels.
Address: 2259 NW Quimby St. Portland
Hours: 12-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
According to their website, Wild Roots strives to embody the true essence of the Pacific Northwest by producing all-natural (non-GMO and gluten-free) spirits. The distillery offers eight fruit-infused vodkas (raspberry, marionberry, apple/cinnamon, pear, dark sweet cherry, cranberry, huckleberry, peach), two non-infused base spirits (vodka and gin), and a cucumber/grapefruit infused gin.
Address: 77 NE Grand Ave. Suite F, Portland
Hours: 12-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
One of the few women-owned and run distilleries in history, Freeland Spirits is open daily for people to drop in and enjoy fun-tasting flights, mini cocktails, and snacks.
Address: 2671 NW Vaughn St. Portland
Hours: 12-6 p.m. daily
This distillery has a curated selection of craft beer, wine, cider, vermouth, mixers and barware at their shop, along with their full range of small-batch spirits.
Address: 900 SE Salmon St. Portland
Hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday
The top-rated distillery in Portland according to Yelp is Westward Whiskey. As the largest craft distillery on the west coast, this distillery has a portfolio of bold, flavorful American single malt whiskeys that are made from grain to glass. They also offer a variety of tours, tastings, cocktail and whiskey classes, and whiskey-making workshops
Address: 65 SE Washington St. Portland
Hours: 12-7 p.m. Thursday through Monday