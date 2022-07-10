PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you craving a cold cocktail to beat the summer heat? If so, PDX is home to many high-rated distilleries.

With a plethora of options in the area, these are the top 10 distilleries in Portland, according to Yelp reviewers.

Located in the Eastbank Commerce Center, Eastside Distilling offers walk-in tastings, as well as sales of bourbon, vodka and rum.

Address: 1001 SE Water Ave. Suite 390, Portland

With the goal of creating a warm inviting atmosphere for all people to relax and enjoy their break time, The Aimsir Distilling Company offers custom food and cocktails, including gin, whiskey, bourbon and vodka.

Address: 2117 NE Oregon St, Suite 202, Portland

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

The company specializes in canned cocktails, but 503 Distilling also has a lounge/tasting room where they serve their tasty beverages, which are infused and served from a keg. They also have an area where people can play bocce ball while sipping on their favorite drink.

Address: 4784 SE 17th Ave. Suite 150 Portland

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday

The distillery offers a variety of whiskies, vodkas, gins, canned cocktails, absinthe and liqueurs.

Address: 4214 N. Mississippi Ave. Portland

Hours: 2-9 p.m. daily

With an award-winning line of liqueurs, Amari and sweet vermouth, Straightaway believes that a good cocktail should never be out of reach. Additionally, the distillery offers sparking Italian wine spritzers, as well as many cocktail flights.

Address: 901 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday.

While they provide multiple small-batch craft spirits, Bull Run Distillery specializes in whiskey. People can visit the tasting room to also try their bourbon, vodka, and other spirits in multiple types of barrels.

Address: 2259 NW Quimby St. Portland

Hours: 12-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

According to their website, Wild Roots strives to embody the true essence of the Pacific Northwest by producing all-natural (non-GMO and gluten-free) spirits. The distillery offers eight fruit-infused vodkas (raspberry, marionberry, apple/cinnamon, pear, dark sweet cherry, cranberry, huckleberry, peach), two non-infused base spirits (vodka and gin), and a cucumber/grapefruit infused gin.

Address: 77 NE Grand Ave. Suite F, Portland

Hours: 12-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

One of the few women-owned and run distilleries in history, Freeland Spirits is open daily for people to drop in and enjoy fun-tasting flights, mini cocktails, and snacks.

Address: 2671 NW Vaughn St. Portland

Hours: 12-6 p.m. daily

This distillery has a curated selection of craft beer, wine, cider, vermouth, mixers and barware at their shop, along with their full range of small-batch spirits.

Address: 900 SE Salmon St. Portland

Hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

The top-rated distillery in Portland according to Yelp is Westward Whiskey. As the largest craft distillery on the west coast, this distillery has a portfolio of bold, flavorful American single malt whiskeys that are made from grain to glass. They also offer a variety of tours, tastings, cocktail and whiskey classes, and whiskey-making workshops

Address: 65 SE Washington St. Portland

Hours: 12-7 p.m. Thursday through Monday