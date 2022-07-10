PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Are you craving a cold cocktail to beat the summer heat? If so, PDX is home to many high-rated distilleries.

With a plethora of options in the area, these are the top 10 distilleries in Portland, according to Yelp reviewers.

  1. Eastside Distilling

Located in the Eastbank Commerce Center, Eastside Distilling offers walk-in tastings, as well as sales of bourbon, vodka and rum.

Address: 1001 SE Water Ave. Suite 390, Portland

  1. The Aimsir Distilling Company

With the goal of creating a warm inviting atmosphere for all people to relax and enjoy their break time, The Aimsir Distilling Company offers custom food and cocktails, including gin, whiskey, bourbon and vodka.

Address: 2117 NE Oregon St, Suite 202, Portland

Hours: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

  1. 503 Distilling

The company specializes in canned cocktails, but 503 Distilling also has a lounge/tasting room where they serve their tasty beverages, which are infused and served from a keg. They also have an area where people can play bocce ball while sipping on their favorite drink.

Address: 4784 SE 17th Ave. Suite 150 Portland

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Sunday

  1. Pilot House Distilling

The distillery offers a variety of whiskies, vodkas, gins, canned cocktails, absinthe and liqueurs.

Address: 4214 N. Mississippi Ave. Portland

Hours: 2-9 p.m. daily

  1. Straightaway

With an award-winning line of liqueurs, Amari and sweet vermouth, Straightaway believes that a good cocktail should never be out of reach. Additionally, the distillery offers sparking Italian wine spritzers, as well as many cocktail flights.

Address: 901 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 12-5 p.m. Sunday.

  1. Bull Run Distillery

While they provide multiple small-batch craft spirits, Bull Run Distillery specializes in whiskey. People can visit the tasting room to also try their bourbon, vodka, and other spirits in multiple types of barrels.

Address: 2259 NW Quimby St. Portland

Hours: 12-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

  1. Wild Roots

According to their website, Wild Roots strives to embody the true essence of the Pacific Northwest by producing all-natural (non-GMO and gluten-free) spirits. The distillery offers eight fruit-infused vodkas (raspberry, marionberry, apple/cinnamon, pear, dark sweet cherry, cranberry, huckleberry, peach), two non-infused base spirits (vodka and gin), and a cucumber/grapefruit infused gin.

Address: 77 NE Grand Ave. Suite F, Portland

Hours: 12-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

  1. Freeland Spirits

One of the few women-owned and run distilleries in history, Freeland Spirits is open daily for people to drop in and enjoy fun-tasting flights, mini cocktails, and snacks.

Address: 2671 NW Vaughn St. Portland

Hours: 12-6 p.m. daily

  1. New Deal Distillery & Bottle Shop

This distillery has a curated selection of craft beer, wine, cider, vermouth, mixers and barware at their shop, along with their full range of small-batch spirits.

Address: 900 SE Salmon St. Portland

Hours: 12-6 p.m. Monday through Sunday

  1. Westward Whiskey

The top-rated distillery in Portland according to Yelp is Westward Whiskey. As the largest craft distillery on the west coast, this distillery has a portfolio of bold, flavorful American single malt whiskeys that are made from grain to glass. They also offer a variety of tours, tastings, cocktail and whiskey classes, and whiskey-making workshops

Address: 65 SE Washington St. Portland

Hours: 12-7 p.m. Thursday through Monday