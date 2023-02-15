More than 30 local breweries will participate in the event, bringing drinks from their own extensive beer lineups

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Brewers Festival is not returning to Tom McCall Waterfront Park this summer, but hold your tears because you can still drink beers at another fast-approaching Portland event.

OBF organizers announced their canceled event in a statement released in mid-January, citing ‘higher costs, lower attendance, and extreme weather’ as a few reasons why they made the decision.

The festival attracted huge crowds and brought in about 80,000 attendees one year. It could be difficult to find a beer event of that same size in the Rose City, but luckily, this top-five “beer town” has similar happenings all year round.

Downtown Portland’s Pine Street Market, which describes itself as the city’s first food hall, is hosting The Great Portland Beerfest from Friday to Sunday.

More than 30 local breweries will participate in the event, bringing drinks from their own extensive beer lineups. This includes the host’s personal watering hole, the Pine Street Taproom.

The market’s own taproom has about 14 draft beers on tap, most of which festival attendees can try by buying a $25 tasting ticket for the event. One ticket includes $12 beer tastings and a festive glass to take home.

Tickets don’t include food, but there are many dining options in the market that could pair well with the drinks. Attendees can eat cheeseburgers and fries from Pleasure Burger, Japanese fare from Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza, or burritos and tacos from Teote.

Children are also welcome as guests at The Great Portland Beerfest that runs from Friday, Feb. 17 to Sunday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Pine Street Market is located at 126 SW 2nd Ave.