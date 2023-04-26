PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local residents may notice a few familiar names during the 2023 NFL Draft as three Oregon natives have a chance at being drafted.

With players from Oregon State University, the University of Oregon and the University of Washington looking to go pro, the Pacific Northwest will be well-represented in this year’s NFL Draft. The annual event kicks off Thursday evening.

Oregon State University tight end Luke Musgrave leads the list as the top NFL prospect from Oregon in 2023. A Bend local, Musgrave is a graduate of Bend Senior High School.

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (88) celebrates his touchdown with Damien Martinez (6) and Tre’Shaun Harrison (0) during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Boise State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

The 6-foot-6-inch, 253-pound tight end also comes from a lineage of local athletes. The Bend Bulletin reports that Musgrave’s uncle Bill Musgrave was the starting quarterback for the University of Oregon from 1987 to 1990. Drafted in the fourth round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Bill Musgrave had a short-lived pro career followed by an extensive coaching career in the NFL. Musgrave currently serves as the senior offensive assistant for the Cleveland Browns. Luke Musgrave’s father Doug Musgrave played as a backup quarterback with the Ducks for two seasons after Bill Musgrave was drafted into the NFL.

Luke Musgrave is projected to exceed his uncle in his NFL Draft selection. According to NFL.com, Musgrave is thought to be the third-best tight end in the draft and is expected to be taken in the second round.

Portland native Jaxson Kirkland is also projected to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-7-inch, 321-pound guard from the University of Washington is projected to be selected in the sixth or seventh round of the NFL Draft. Kirkland attended Jesuit High School in Beaverton. Check out Kirkland’s verified Instagram account to follow the progress of his future NFL career.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 19: Jaxson Kirkland #51 of the Washington Huskies looks on during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Husky Stadium on November 19, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Raised 30 minutes south of Portland, West Linn native Alex Forsyth is the only Oregon local from the University of Oregon to register for this year’s NFL Draft. After graduating from West Linn High School, Forsyth played as a backup lineman for the Ducks in 2018 and 2019 before landing the starting center role in 2020.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 303-pound lineman is not expected to be selected during the draft due to a history of injuries. However, he could still be a late-round pick and is projected to be a priority free agent for teams to sign following the draft.

Oregon offensive lineman Alex Forsyth (78) calls out a play against Washington during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft begins April 27 at 5 p.m. Rounds two and three will be held on April 28 starting at 4 p.m. Rounds four through seven will take place on April 29 starting at 9 a.m.