(STACKER) — The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact.

In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.

The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.

Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.

Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

50. Cooks, restaurant

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $36,360

#30 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 10,550

National

Annual mean salary: $31,630

Employment: 1,193,860

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)

49. Machine feeders and offbearers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $36,350

#71 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 520

National

Annual mean salary: $36,660

Employment: 60,880

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($60,610)

— Lincoln, NE ($48,580)

— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($47,560)

48. Stockers and order fillers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $36,100

#28 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 29,820

National

Annual mean salary: $33,020

Employment: 2,451,430

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)

47. Security guards

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $36,060

#108 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 6,160

National

Annual mean salary: $35,830

Employment: 1,057,100

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)

— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($55,500)

46. Cutters and trimmers, hand

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,960

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $34,330

Employment: 7,920

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($44,360)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($44,160)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,880)

45. Animal caretakers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,950

#10 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,830

National

Annual mean salary: $29,520

Employment: 225,680

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)

— Salinas, CA ($37,420)

44. Receptionists and information clerks

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,930

#37 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 8,210

National

Annual mean salary: $32,910

Employment: 983,150

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)

42 (tie). Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,560

#91 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,950

National

Annual mean salary: $35,990

Employment: 285,980

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)

— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)

42 (tie). Waiters and waitresses

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,560

#56 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 11,730

National

Annual mean salary: $29,010

Employment: 1,804,030

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)

— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)

41. Retail salespersons

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,420

#27 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 29,000

National

Annual mean salary: $31,920

Employment: 3,693,490

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)

40. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,380

#20 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,660

National

Annual mean salary: $31,780

Employment: 98,970

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Ames, IA ($44,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)

39. Bartenders

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,170

#65 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,420

National

Annual mean salary: $30,340

Employment: 485,330

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)

38. Sewing machine operators

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,160

#24 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 800

National

Annual mean salary: $30,880

Employment: 116,220

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Appleton, WI ($43,060)

— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)

37. Floral designers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,120

#39 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 400

National

Annual mean salary: $32,100

Employment: 36,000

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($44,600)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)

36. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,100

#56 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 12,540

National

Annual mean salary: $31,860

Employment: 2,036,680

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)

35. Childcare workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $35,010

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,210

National

Annual mean salary: $27,680

Employment: 438,520

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)

— Napa, CA ($36,850)

34. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,850

#53 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,490

National

Annual mean salary: $32,570

Employment: 175,660

Entry level education requirements: not available

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)

— Napa, CA ($42,730)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)

33. Slaughterers and meat packers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,700

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230National

Annual mean salary: $32,010

Employment: 86,450

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)

32. Food preparation workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,680

#19 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,090

National

Annual mean salary: $28,810

Employment: 783,350

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)

30 (tie). Aircraft service attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,640

#34 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $38,640

Employment: 12,170

Entry level education requirements: nan

Metros with highest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($52,950)

— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($52,910)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($50,240)

30 (tie). Bakers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,640

#57 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,900National

Annual mean salary: $32,300

Employment: 181,800

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)

— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)

29. Manicurists and pedicurists

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,600

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,690

National

Annual mean salary: $30,480

Employment: 120,540

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)

— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)

28. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,580

#6 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $26,390

Employment: 54,970

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)

27. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,550

#22 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,250

National

Annual mean salary: $30,550

Employment: 351,960

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)

26. Concierges

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,260

#28 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320

National

Annual mean salary: $37,520

Employment: 33,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,690)

— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($42,870)

25. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $34,180

#25 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,420

National

Annual mean salary: $29,580

Employment: 723,430

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)

24. Packers and packagers, hand

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,700

#43 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,760

National

Annual mean salary: $30,950

Employment: 585,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)

— Rome, GA ($38,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)

23. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,610

#43 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $31,680

Employment: 132,100

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)

— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)

22. Baggage porters and bellhops

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,590

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $30,040

Employment: 20,530

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)

21. Physical therapist aides

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,470

#31 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 360

National

Annual mean salary: $30,370

Employment: 42,390

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)

— Jackson, MS ($42,210)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)

20. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,410

#30 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,030

National

Annual mean salary: $29,500

Employment: 243,030

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Napa, CA ($46,270)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)

19. Graders and sorters, agricultural products

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $33,210

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 310

National

Annual mean salary: $30,400

Employment: 25,560

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)

18. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,960

#64 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $32,150

Employment: 34,140

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,780)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,120)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($41,660)

17. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,840

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 850

National

Annual mean salary: $27,830

Employment: 157,400

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)

16. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,800

#60 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,870

National

Annual mean salary: $31,440

Employment: 277,200

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)

— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)

15. Cooks, short order

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,790

#44 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 390

National

Annual mean salary: $28,110

Employment: 124,800

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)

14. Cooks, fast food

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,780

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,480

National

Annual mean salary: $25,490

Employment: 768,130

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)

13. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,570

#29 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,160

National

Annual mean salary: $28,040

Employment: 220,380

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)

12. Amusement and recreation attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,360

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,070

National

Annual mean salary: $26,110

Employment: 262,170

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)

— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)

11. Cashiers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,350

#14 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 20,110

National

Annual mean salary: $26,780

Employment: 3,335,170

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)

10. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,250

#26 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $33,100

Employment: 11,970

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)

9. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $32,080

#15 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $30,220

Employment: 9,670

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,160)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,250)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($39,710)

8. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,650

#71 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,270

National

Annual mean salary: $29,960

Employment: 111,480

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)

— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)

7. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,640

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $28,110

Employment: 26,910

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)

— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)

6. Fast food and counter workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,410

#23 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30,630

National

Annual mean salary: $26,060

Employment: 3,095,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)

5. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $31,190

#54 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,400

National

Annual mean salary: $27,690

Employment: 336,970

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)

— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)

4. Parking attendants

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $30,850

#33 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 730

National

Annual mean salary: $29,210

Employment: 91,160

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)

3. Dishwashers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $30,570

#41 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,180

National

Annual mean salary: $27,350

Employment: 377,040

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)

2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $30,510

#50 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,550

National

Annual mean salary: $26,000

Employment: 324,690

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)

— Madera, CA ($36,490)

1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

Annual mean salary: $30,460

#41 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National