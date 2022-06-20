(STACKER) — The U.S. may be one of the wealthiest countries in the world but there’s a growing trend of financial inequality, with middle-class households feeling the most impact.
In fact, the number of adults who live in middle-class households dropped from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to an April 2022 analysis from Pew Research Center. On the other hand, the upper-income level rose from 14% to 21%. The declining middle class in the U.S. can be attributed to various factors including a decrease in unions and manufacturing jobs and an increased need for college-educated, tech-savvy employees.
The COVID-19 pandemic also played a major role in exposing the harsh financial gap as those who fell under the middle- and upper-income brackets were able to keep their jobs and/or work remotely. At the start of the pandemic in the U.S., workers who fell under the lower-income tier found themselves unemployed or having to be out of work, even if temporarily, as their place of employment was closed.
Those who worked in the leisure and hospitality industries were hit the hardest financially. In December 2020, employment in the hospitality industry was down by 23% compared to pre-pandemic levels in February 2020, an unemployment rate that surpassed other industries. Service employees such as housekeepers, food preparation workers, kitchen cooks, automobile glass installers, and animal caretakers were some of the lowest-paying jobs in the nation.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-paying jobs in Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
50. Cooks, restaurant
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $36,360
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 10,550
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,630
- Employment: 1,193,860
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($43,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,380)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,690)
49. Machine feeders and offbearers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $36,350
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,660
- Employment: 60,880
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($60,610)
— Lincoln, NE ($48,580)
— Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN ($47,560)
48. Stockers and order fillers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $36,100
- #28 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 29,820
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,020
- Employment: 2,451,430
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,960)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($40,620)
47. Security guards
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $36,060
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 6,160
National
- Annual mean salary: $35,830
- Employment: 1,057,100
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($70,350)
— San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($58,440)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($55,500)
46. Cutters and trimmers, hand
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,960
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,330
- Employment: 7,920
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($44,360)
— Salt Lake City, UT ($44,160)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($41,880)
45. Animal caretakers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,950
- #10 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,830
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,520
- Employment: 225,680
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($40,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,720)
— Salinas, CA ($37,420)
44. Receptionists and information clerks
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,930
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 8,210
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,910
- Employment: 983,150
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,680)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($41,290)
42 (tie). Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,560
- #91 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,950
National
- Annual mean salary: $35,990
- Employment: 285,980
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($53,630)
— Lansing-East Lansing, MI ($53,470)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($52,630)
42 (tie). Waiters and waitresses
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,560
- #56 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 11,730
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,010
- Employment: 1,804,030
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Glens Falls, NY ($47,570)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,080)
— Ithaca, NY ($44,970)
41. Retail salespersons
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,420
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 29,000
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,920
- Employment: 3,693,490
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,150)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,150)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,790)
40. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,380
- #20 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,660
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,780
- Employment: 98,970
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Ames, IA ($44,000)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,680)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,920)
39. Bartenders
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,170
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,420
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,340
- Employment: 485,330
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($50,180)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($47,820)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($47,440)
38. Sewing machine operators
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,160
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 800
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,880
- Employment: 116,220
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Appleton, WI ($43,060)
— Glens Falls, NY ($42,270)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($40,660)
37. Floral designers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,120
- #39 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 400
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,100
- Employment: 36,000
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($44,600)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($43,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,120)
36. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,100
- #56 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 12,540
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,860
- Employment: 2,036,680
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,030)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($41,240)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($41,150)
35. Childcare workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $35,010
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,210
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,680
- Employment: 438,520
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,390)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,120)
— Napa, CA ($36,850)
34. Shuttle drivers and chauffeurs
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,850
- #53 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,490
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,570
- Employment: 175,660
- Entry level education requirements: not available
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,740)
— Napa, CA ($42,730)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,000)
33. Slaughterers and meat packers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,700
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230National
- Annual mean salary: $32,010
- Employment: 86,450
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($40,850)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($39,300)
— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($39,050)
32. Food preparation workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,680
- #19 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,090
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,810
- Employment: 783,350
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,230)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($38,340)
30 (tie). Aircraft service attendants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,640
- #34 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $38,640
- Employment: 12,170
- Entry level education requirements: nan
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Oklahoma City, OK ($52,950)
— Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($52,910)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($50,240)
30 (tie). Bakers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,640
- #57 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,900National
- Annual mean salary: $32,300
- Employment: 181,800
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($41,850)
— Chattanooga, TN-GA ($41,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,160)
29. Manicurists and pedicurists
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,600
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,690
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,480
- Employment: 120,540
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Provo-Orem, UT ($45,320)
— Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($42,170)
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($40,030)
28. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,580
- #6 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,390
- Employment: 54,970
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlottesville, VA ($48,540)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,140)
27. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,550
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,250
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,550
- Employment: 351,960
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($40,840)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,780)
26. Concierges
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,260
- #28 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,520
- Employment: 33,560
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($47,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,690)
— Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY ($42,870)
25. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $34,180
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,420
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,580
- Employment: 723,430
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($45,430)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($44,940)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($44,580)
24. Packers and packagers, hand
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,700
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,760
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,950
- Employment: 585,270
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,960)
— Rome, GA ($38,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,460)
23. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,610
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,680
- Employment: 132,100
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($40,580)
— Anchorage, AK ($40,540)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,730)
22. Baggage porters and bellhops
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,590
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,040
- Employment: 20,530
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($42,310)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,760)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,160)
21. Physical therapist aides
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,470
- #31 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 360
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,370
- Employment: 42,390
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($45,060)
— Jackson, MS ($42,210)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,510)
20. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,410
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,030
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,500
- Employment: 243,030
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Napa, CA ($46,270)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($43,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,400)
19. Graders and sorters, agricultural products
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $33,210
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,400
- Employment: 25,560
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA ($39,950)
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($39,780)
— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($38,850)
18. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,960
- #64 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,150
- Employment: 34,140
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,780)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($42,120)
— Provo-Orem, UT ($41,660)
17. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,840
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 850
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,830
- Employment: 157,400
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,290)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($35,690)
16. Farmworkers and laborers, crop, nursery, and greenhouse
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,800
- #60 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,870
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,440
- Employment: 277,200
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,490)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,560)
— Ithaca, NY ($39,570)
15. Cooks, short order
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,790
- #44 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 390
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,110
- Employment: 124,800
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,670)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,060)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,940)
14. Cooks, fast food
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,780
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,480
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,490
- Employment: 768,130
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($36,820)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,640)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,040)
13. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,570
- #29 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,160
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,040
- Employment: 220,380
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,150)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($48,900)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($39,910)
12. Amusement and recreation attendants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,360
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,070
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,110
- Employment: 262,170
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($36,800)
— Anchorage, AK ($36,020)
11. Cashiers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,350
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 20,110
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,780
- Employment: 3,335,170
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,910)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,400)
10. Textile cutting machine setters, operators, and tenders
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,250
- #26 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,100
- Employment: 11,970
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($45,730)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($41,860)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($41,810)
9. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $32,080
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,220
- Employment: 9,670
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($43,160)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($40,250)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($39,710)
8. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,650
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,270
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,960
- Employment: 111,480
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($50,340)
— Fairbanks, AK ($41,840)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,120)
7. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,640
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,110
- Employment: 26,910
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($39,040)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($37,370)
— Springfield, MA-CT ($36,530)
6. Fast food and counter workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,410
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30,630
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,060
- Employment: 3,095,120
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($34,240)
5. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $31,190
- #54 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,400
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,690
- Employment: 336,970
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($38,490)
— Ithaca, NY ($38,170)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,910)
4. Parking attendants
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $30,850
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 730
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,210
- Employment: 91,160
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($38,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,670)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($35,420)
3. Dishwashers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $30,570
- #41 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,180
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,350
- Employment: 377,040
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($36,440)
2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $30,510
- #50 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,550
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,000
- Employment: 324,690
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($37,560)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($37,060)
— Madera, CA ($36,490)
1. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
- Annual mean salary: $30,460
- #41 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 330
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,320
- Employment: 114,320
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($43,930)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($38,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($37,930)