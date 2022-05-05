PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Pacific Northwest residents don’t need to travel far to find some of the best beaches in the U.S., according to a new article published by Travel + Leisure.

The list, which was released in mid-April, highlights famous places like Coronado Beach in San Diego and Coney Island Beach in New York City. But it also highlights some places that might appear less on people’s radar when they’re searching for sand and surf.

Travel + Leisure said its list of beaches are notable for their attractions, location, or unique amenities.

In Oregon, Harris Beach made this list. Located just north of Brookings, Harris Beach is in Harris Beach State Park. It features unique rock formations, tide pools with marine life, and beautiful sand beaches. Visitors can enjoy swimming, hiking, biking, and bird watching.

The park offers year-round camping and even has 6 yurts people can reserve to stay in.

Harris Beach – photo courtesy Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department

Farther north, two Washington beaches also made the list: Glass Beach in Port Townsend and Alki Beach in Seattle.

Glass Beach gets its name from the abundance of sea glass that can be found on its shore. It’s located near a former town dump where people would toss trash off a bluff onto the beach below, resulting in all the glass that’s been smoothed by the sand and waves over time.

Glass Beach is a three-mile hike from nearby North Beach.

Alki Beach is located in Alki Beach Park and is an easy destination for Seattleites. It’s accessible by car or water taxi. Positioned perfectly on Puget Sound in West Seattle, the beach allows for great views of the Olympic Mountains and downtown Seattle. It features volleyball courts, grills and bonfire pits.

Alki Beach courtesy City of Seattle

For those looking to escape the Pacific Northwest, one of the other beaches on the list might suit your fancy.

Here’s the complete list of Travel + Leisure’s 25 Best Beaches in the USA: