PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Friday the 13th has been considered an unlucky date for centuries now, but tattoo artists around the world have turned the spooky day into something to look forward to.

This Friday the 13th, various shops in the Portland area are continuing the tradition of discounting tattoos to commemorate the unofficial holiday.

The days of getting Friday the 13th ink for $13 could be over, but here is a list of local tattoo parlors that are offering their own specials.

When: Friday, Oct. 13 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 2448 SE 89th Ave #1, Portland, OR 97216

Several artists at Saints and Sinners studio will have discounted designs this Friday, but early arrival is still suggested to secure a spot in line. Prices range anywhere from $60 to $200.

When: Friday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: 2820 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Female-owned Anatomy Tattoo has plenty of designs – a few of which are Halloween inspired – to choose from. And for the more adventurous tattoo enthusiasts, the shop will offer a ‘you-get-what-you-get’ deal that allows customers to choose their design with a dice roll. Prices start at $100.

When: Friday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 5823 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97206 and 3827 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Portland, OR 97212

Both Birdhouse Tattoo locations are participating in the Friday the 13th flash sale with $100 tattoos. There are more than 20 artists across the two parlors, and each of them is offering their own unique set of designs.

When: Friday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: 2001 SE 50th Ave, Portland, OR 97215

At Historic Tattoo, guests will see designs with skulls, spiders, snakes and other freaky motifs. The tattoo studio is accepting walk-ins and appointments, but customers are advised to reach out directly to their favorite tattooist to reserve a spot.

When: Friday, Oct. 13 starting at 12 p.m.

Where: 203 E Main St, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Found in Downtown Hillsboro, the Samson’s Tattoo Collective is offering arm and leg tattoos with prices starting at $50. This Friday, the shop will only accept cash.

When: Friday, Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: 5501 NE 109th Ct G, Vancouver, WA 98662

This newly-opened parlor is holding its first ever Friday the 13th sale. One-inch tattoos will cost $60, while two-inch tattoos will cost $120. Early arrival is suggested for the flash event.