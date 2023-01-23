PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.

Hammer + Vine on West Burnside was Portland’s highest-ranked plant shop on the list at number 24. Hammer + Vine co-owner Jenelle Olson attributed the shop’s rating to its approachability.

“We hand-select as many of our plants as possible while also trying to fit a huge variety into a small space,” Olson told KOIN 6 News. “Our customers are incredible people, and we love being a part of their plant journey.”

Thicket on 23rd Avenue in Northeast Portland wasn’t ranked far behind, earning the number 27 spot on the list. Gurton’s Plant Shop located along Capitol Highway in Hillsdale also made Yelp’s top 50 list as the 34th best plant shop in the U.S. and Canada.

The businesses were the only plant shops in Oregon or Washington to make the list. With Valentine’s Day approaching, Olson is reminding residents that local plant stores also handle customizable delivery services.

“Over the last few years, we have been doing local plant deliveries all over town which has been really fun,” Olson said. “We have lots of regulars and it’s a great way for people to send gifts and support a small business.”