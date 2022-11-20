PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Black Friday being just under a week away, Portland shops are now preparing for one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year.
Here are a few local stores, and some deals that they are offering to customers next week.
Fred Meyer
Northwest-based supermarket Fred Meyer has a variety of items discounted for children, adults and everyone in between. From kitchen appliances to high-tech TVs, Fred Meyer has the whole house covered.
Standout deals:
- Oster Stainless Steel Waffle Maker for $19.99
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Multi-Platform Wired Esports Headset for $39.99
- Vizio V-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart TV for $299.99
Video Only
Electronics store Video Only boasts many deals that are ‘better than Black Friday’ this holiday season. According to the retailers that specialize in audio and video products, customers can find the best deals in-store rather than online.
Standout deals:
- Sanus Tilting Low Profile Wall Mount for $29
- JBL Sound Bluetooth Mini Speaker for $69
- Samsung 300 Watt Soundbar System With Wireless Subwoofer for $139
Standard TV & Appliance
Oregon’s biggest independent appliance, electronics and mattress store Standard TV & Appliance is celebrating 75 years of business this year.
Standout deals:
- Frigidaire Gallery 24’ Built-In Dish Dishwasher for $599
- Frigidaire Gallery 30″ Freestanding Electric Range with Air Fry for $899
- Electrolux Front Load Perfect Steam™ Washer with LuxCare® Plus Wash and SmartBoost® for $1099
In addition to these bigger purchases, Portlanders can partake in the Shop Small Win Big event that encourages locals to support home-grown businesses not just on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, but until Dec. 11.
Buyers can win fun prizes for supporting the Rose City’s bike shops, coffee and tea houses and more.