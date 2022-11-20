Local retailers, including Fred Meyer and Video Only, already have Black Friday deals ready for customers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With Black Friday being just under a week away, Portland shops are now preparing for one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year.

Here are a few local stores, and some deals that they are offering to customers next week.

Fred Meyer

Northwest-based supermarket Fred Meyer has a variety of items discounted for children, adults and everyone in between. From kitchen appliances to high-tech TVs, Fred Meyer has the whole house covered.

Standout deals:

Video Only

Electronics store Video Only boasts many deals that are ‘better than Black Friday’ this holiday season. According to the retailers that specialize in audio and video products, customers can find the best deals in-store rather than online.

Standout deals:

Standard TV & Appliance

Oregon’s biggest independent appliance, electronics and mattress store Standard TV & Appliance is celebrating 75 years of business this year.

Standout deals:

In addition to these bigger purchases, Portlanders can partake in the Shop Small Win Big event that encourages locals to support home-grown businesses not just on Black Friday or Small Business Saturday, but until Dec. 11.

Buyers can win fun prizes for supporting the Rose City’s bike shops, coffee and tea houses and more.