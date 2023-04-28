PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prices for homes continue to trend upward in Oregon and across the West as demand continues to rise — so what will a fixed $300,000 homebuying budget get you in Oregon?

GoBankingRates researchers analyzed how much a $300,000 homebuying budget would get for each U.S. state as of March 2023, and it’s no surprise that Oregon was in the bottom 10 for people looking for a home on a fixed budget.

As of March 2023, the average home value in Oregon was $491,195. When GoBankingRates researchers divided that by the $300,000 budget, they found that potential homeowners would only get 61.08% of the home.

It was worse in Washington, which had an average home value of $576,090 in March 2023, and a $300,000 budget would only get 52.08% of the home.

Here are the worst states for the supposed $300,000 budget, according to researchers at the personal finance website.

  • Idaho
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • Oregon
  • Utah
  • Colorado
  • Washington
  • Massachusetts
  • California
  • Hawaii

As for the best states for this $300,000 budget?

  • West Virginia
  • Mississippi
  • Arkansas
  • Louisiana
  • Kentucky
  • Oklahoma
  • Iowa
  • Alabama
  • Ohio
  • Kansas