PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Prices for homes continue to trend upward in Oregon and across the West as demand continues to rise — so what will a fixed $300,000 homebuying budget get you in Oregon?

GoBankingRates researchers analyzed how much a $300,000 homebuying budget would get for each U.S. state as of March 2023, and it’s no surprise that Oregon was in the bottom 10 for people looking for a home on a fixed budget.

As of March 2023, the average home value in Oregon was $491,195. When GoBankingRates researchers divided that by the $300,000 budget, they found that potential homeowners would only get 61.08% of the home.

It was worse in Washington, which had an average home value of $576,090 in March 2023, and a $300,000 budget would only get 52.08% of the home.

Here are the worst states for the supposed $300,000 budget, according to researchers at the personal finance website.

Idaho

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oregon

Utah

Colorado

Washington

Massachusetts

California

Hawaii

As for the best states for this $300,000 budget?