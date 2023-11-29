PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One west coast state stood out among the best places to search for a job, according to a WalletHub study released Wednesday.

WalletHub compared states on several factors for job market strength and economic health – including factors such as employment growth, median annual income, and average commute time.

Washington tops the list for the best state to find a job in 2023 – scoring a total of 68.04 out of 100 points overall. Washington scored eighth for its job market rank and first for its economic environment.

WalletHub says Washington is ideal for job seekers from the state’s busy tech hubs in Seattle to job opportunities in rural areas. Washington is also one of few states that does not impose an income tax on workers, offers high pay, and “robust” worker protections, including paid sick leave, equal pay regardless of gender, and measures against sexual harassment, the study says.

According to WalletHub, less than 4.2% of employed Washingtonians live below the poverty line, which is the fifth-lowest percentage in the nation. Washingtonians also have one of the highest average monthly starting salaries at $4,332.

Meanwhile, Oregon is ranked the 44th best state to find a job. The Beaver State scored a total of 44.38 points out of 100. Oregon ranks 33 for its job market and 46 for economic environment.

The study found Oregon ranks 44 for employment growth, 39 for median annual income and 49th for job satisfaction. Among Oregon’s higher marks, the state ranks 17th for average commute time.

Virgina, Utah, Vermont, and Florida rounded out the top five spots for the best states to find a job after Washington.

According to WalletHub, the United States saw 150,000 jobs added to the market in October and the unemployment rate remains below pandemic levels at 3.9%.