PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s the perfect combination of sweet and savory and now, the Voodoo Doughnut Bacon Maple Bar has one more thing to brag about.

It was just named the Greatest Yeast Donut in America by The Underground Donut Tour.

The company released its list of “America’s Greatest Donuts” in late May and Voodoo Doughnut acknowledged the honor on July 5.

“We are grateful and humbled to be voted as America’s Greatest Doughnut. Often imitated, but never duplicated, the Bacon Maple Bar was where it all began for Voodoo Doughnut and has continued to set the bar for innovation and taste for every doughnut that followed,” Voodoo Doughnut’s CEO Chris Schultz wrote in a statement.

Bacon Maple Bar (Courtesy Voodoo Doughnut)

Bacon Maple Bar (Courtesy Voodoo Doughnut)

To celebrate, the doughnut chain is hosting deals on the famed Bacon Maple Bar throughout the month of July.

On July 13, customers can visit any participating store to purchase $1 mini Bacon Maple Bars. July 20-22, customers can add a Bacon Maple Bar to any order of a dozen doughnuts for an additional $2, and from July 25-31, Bacon Maple Bars will be on sale for $2.50.

“For the rest of July, we are going to celebrate all things Bacon Maple Bar,” Voodoo Doughnut wrote on Instagram. “Buckle in for a sweet & salty ride.”