PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Tigard Mayor Jason Snider joined AM Extra to talk the city’s latest construction projects and community holiday activities.

One project the mayor highlighted is improvements on Hall Boulevard at the Highway 217 overpass where Snider said the Oregon Department of Transportation is adding lane and pedestrian improvements.

“Hall Boulevard is a challenging area for the City of Tigard because of how unfriendly it is to pedestrians and people on bicycles,” Snider explained. “It’s a critical road, it’s not been well maintained by ODOT, either. It’s not considered one of their primary, critical pieces of infrastructure anymore.”

The mayor also called on the state and ODOT for their continued support maintaining the city’s infrastructure.

While construction is set to be completed in a year, the mayor also hopes to see a transfer of the roadway’s ownership from the state to the city.

“The kinds of improvements that we need to see, and hopefully would end up in, a jurisdictional transfer which…means that Hall Boulevard would become the City of Tigard’s responsibility and ownership ultimately,” Snider explained.

Additionally, the city is constructing Universal Plaza which the mayor says, “will help activate our downtown even further.”

According to the City of Tigard’s website, the first phase of construction includes an interactive water feature, a splash pad, event lawns and a boardwalk overlooking Fanno Creek.

To be completed in 2023, the City of Tigard says Universal Plaza will feature a splash pad, lawn seating, a community room and a boardwalk overlooking Fanno Creek. December 5, 2022 (Courtesy City of Tigard).

The second phase will include an overhead canopy for shade in the summer and shelter in winter, a community room and built-in seating along the water feature and the lawn, the city said.

“Starting next year, Universal Plaza will be a gathering space that is very comfortable for people of all ages and abilities and interests,” Snider said.

Now, with the holidays in full swing, the city is also holding a Snowman Scavenger Hunt. Kicking off on Dec. 12 at Summerlake Park, the mayor said community members can search for snowman photos, take pictures with them and submit them to the city’s Parks and Recreation team to win a prize. The City of Tigard says clues will be posted 9 a.m. Dec. 12.

“This is a great way for us to engage the community and the community to engage in some fun recreational activities when in Oregon, in the dead of winter, it can be a little harder to do that in a city of Tigard park,” Sinder said.