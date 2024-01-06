(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Allison Burke can take pride in a lot of things on her résumé — working with a U.S. senator, being a Portland State University graduate in public health, starting her own program for Hunger Free America and playing in a family jazz band.

And, someday she wants to be on the “The Amazing Race,” the world adventure competition show on television, with her father.

But nothing shows her personality more than becoming Miss Oregon. Burke, 28 and a Tigard resident, tried six times to reach the lofty status in the scholarship program. She was finally blessed with the honor in summer 2023, and now competes in the Miss America contest, Jan. 6-14 in Orlando, Florida.

“I had competed five other times since 2014,” said Burke via cell phone from Disney World, as she and her family enjoyed sunny Orlando before the Miss America contest. “When it finally happened — and this was my ‘age-out’ year, too — it was, ‘Oh, my God,’ it actually happened. Perfect timing. It’s been a decade of my life.”

Burke had just graduated from Tigard High School (2013) when she first competed to be Miss Oregon. It’s been a journey full of perseverance.

