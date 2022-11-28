PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After closing its Bruno and Pucci lifts in mid-November due to a lack of snow, Timberline Lodge and Ski Area announced Monday morning it will be opening the two lifts again.

In the last 24 hours, Timberline received 15 inches of new snow. The base depth at the lodge is now up to 35 inches.

KOIN Meteorologist Steve Pierce said a winter storm warning is in effect for the Cascades Monday morning that could bring another 15-20 inches of snow to elevations at and above the passes. The winter storm warning is in effect at Government Camp until 10 a.m. Monday.

Timberline warned any skiers or snowboarders planning to head to the mountain to be prepared for winter driving. The National Weather Service said drivers should plan for slippery road conditions and should pack an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency.

Mt. Hood Meadows announced late Monday morning that it will open for the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday, Nov. 29. This will be a soft opening for Meadows with the Daisy, Buttercup and Easy Rider chairlifts open and the Ballroom Carpet providing access to groomed beginner and intermediate terrain.

The lifts will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mt. Hood Meadows resort currently has 31 inches of snow at the base and close to four feet at mid-mountain. The resort expects to get another two feet of snow through Thursday.

As the snow continues, Meadows may open more terrain by the weekend, including the Mt. Hood Express and Shooting Star Express lifts.

Visitors are encouraged to stay on groomed runs and to watch for unmarked obstacles in the early season conditions when snow coverage is limited.

Mt. Hood SkiBowl has not yet said when it plans to open its lifts, but it did open its tubing hill for daytime tubing and cosmic tubing on Friday.