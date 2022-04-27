PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Thorns and Timbers are joining forces for charity on Wednesday for the

PTFC for Peace mixed teams match where donations from fans “will support UNICEF’s relief efforts in Ukraine and bordering countries,” according to the Timbers.

The club said tickets for the match are free with donations encouraged for UNICEF – a humanitarian organization providing healthcare, sanitation and emergency relief among other services.

The Timbers announced all donations will be matched by the club up to $100,000.

In an early April press release, UNICEF USA President and CEO Michael J. Nyenhuis said “UNICEF is working around the clock to ensure those most impacted by the war in Ukraine are reached with the support they need at this critical time.”

“More than 2 million children have become refugees since the start of this war and an additional 2.5 million children have been displaced. UNICEF is delivering critical, life-saving supplies, as well as psychosocial support to these children and their families and the organization, is so grateful to supporters like the Timbers, Thorns and their fans who are making this work possible,” Nyenhuis added.

Diego Chara, Timbers Midfielder, and Thorns FC defender Kelli Hubly will co-captain one team.

“I always believe we are stronger together, and I’m excited to be able to play in a match that means so much more than soccer,” Timbers midfielder Diego Chara said. “This is an opportunity for us as players, as a club and as a city to help the people of Ukraine in an incredibly difficult time.”

Meanwhile, Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair and Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco will co-captain the other team.

In a statement, Sinclair said “soccer is a universal and unifying sport, and as professionals, it’s important for us to use our platform for those in need and right now that’s Ukraine.”

Sinclair added “this is something we’ve wanted to do as a club for years, and I couldn’t think of a better reason to pull it off now than to raise money for an important cause. A match like this is one of its kind and while this game will be entertaining no doubt, the focus is to provide relief for Ukraine.”

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Providence Park. The match will also be livestreamed on the Timbers and Thorns websites.