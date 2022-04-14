All donations will be matched by the club up to $100,000

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC announced they will host mixed teams, U.S. first division charity match to raise funds for Ukrainian children and families impacted by the war.

The match, titled PTFC For Peace, will be free with an encouraged donation to the United Nations Children’s Fund USA, according to a press release by the Portland Timbers. UNICEF is described as a humanitarian organization providing healthcare, sanitation and emergency relief among other services.

“Soccer is a universal and unifying sport, and as professionals, it’s important for us to use our platform for those in need and right now that’s Ukraine,” Thorns FC forward Christine Sinclair said. “This is something we’ve wanted to do as a club for years, and I couldn’t think of a better reason to pull it off now than to raise money for an important cause. A match like this is one of its kind and while this game will be entertaining no doubt, the focus is to provide relief for Ukraine.”

The announcement said all donations will be matched by the club up to $100,000.

All seating for the event will be general admission and redeemable through SeatGeek with an option to donate to UNICEF USA while acquiring a ticket.

“I always believe we are stronger together, and I’m excited to be able to play in a match that means so much more than soccer,” Timbers midfielder Diego Chara said. “This is an opportunity for us as players, as a club and as a city to help the people of Ukraine in an incredibly difficult time.”

Chara and Thorns FC defender Kelli Hubly will co-captain one team. Sinclair and Timbers midfielder Sebastián Blanco will co-captain the other team with a streamed draft taking place next week to select players for each team.

Final rosters will be announced on the website and via the club’s social media channels in advance of the match.

“The yellow Nike team and the blue Adidas team will square off in a 60-minute full-field match. If tied after regulation, the match will move to a shootout to determine a winner,” according to the announcement.

The event will also be streamed on the club’s websites with additional details to follow ahead of the event. and visit here to make donations. There will also be an online auction for fans to bid on game-worn shirts from the event and other items, including flags and the game ball.

“UNICEF is working around the clock to ensure those most impacted by the war in Ukraine are reached with the support they need at this critical time,” said Michael J. Nyenhuis, UNICEF USA President and CEO. “More than 2 million children have become refugees since the start of this war and an additional 2.5 million children have been displaced. UNICEF is delivering critical, life-saving supplies, as well as psychosocial support to these children and their families and the organization, is so grateful to supporters like the Timbers, Thorns and their fans who are making this work possible.”

The match will take place on Wednesday, April 27, at Providence Park; kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

For tickets to the event, you can find them here.