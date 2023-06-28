PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a massive data hack impacted 90% of Oregon driver’s licenses and state IDs, as announced by the Oregon Department of Transportation, data breach experts are sharing tips for protecting personal information.

On June 15, ODOT announced the breach, which was part of a global hack on the data transfer software MOVEit Transfer, which ODOT uses to encrypt and transfer data files between parties.

According to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, the cyberattack was carried out by CL0P, a Russian ransomware gang.

In addition to the Oregon DMV, the MOVEit breach affected Umpqua Bank, formerly Columbia Bank, customers in Oregon and other states. It also breached information through the Minnesota Department of Education, Louisiana’s Office of Motor Vehicles, the Nova Scotia provincial government, British Airways, the British Broadcasting Company, the U.K. drugstore chain Boots, and federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Energy.

Hackers could have access to first and last names, driver’s license or ID card numbers, dates of birth, physical addresses and the last four digits of Social Security numbers, ODOT said.

Michael Bruemmer, vice president and head of Experian Global Data Breach Resolution, urges consumers to assume their personal information was breached and to keep track of credit scores and apply a fraud alert to your account as soon as possible.

In addition to data protection tips recommended by the Oregon DMV, Bruemmer says consumers should consider signing up for identity theft protection and to not click on suspicious links sent through text or email and to ensure your social media accounts don’t have any personal information.

Bruemmer emphasized the importance of data protection, because once hackers have personal information they could “apply for other government IDs, open lines of credit, potentially even get health care accounts opened to get services if they didn’t have health insurance and then even commit a crime; use your identity and information to do something nefarious.”