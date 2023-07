PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Ahead of their performance at the Waterfront Blues Festival on Monday, the TJ Wong Trio joined Everyday Northwest to talk about their music and the release of their new album later this month.

“We’ve got some awesome sets and some super high-energy acts and we’re just ready to knock some socks off,” Timothy James of the TJ Wong Trio said.

The TJ Wong Trio is set to perform Monday afternoon at the Blues Fest.