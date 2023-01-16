PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Oftentimes, when a large and historic tree tumbles in a storm, it’s chopped up and put in a dump. But in Sellwood, the community wanted to do something different.

On Monday, they worked to ensure the wood from a massive chestnut tree didn’t go to waste.

Crews used a crane and chainsaws to break apart the 15,000-pound tree trunk, which will be divided up and made into furniture and displays for the neighborhood’s parks.

A spokesperson from Rescued Oregon Timber said when trees like these come down, a lot of times they end up in the dump. However, a fundraiser is helping the neighborhood pay for a crew to reclaim the timber.

As of Monday, the GoFundMe had raised more than $8,000, surpassing the goal of $7,500.

Anyone who donates at least $50 to the cause will receive a charcuterie board made from the tree’s wood.