PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Families traveling to and from the Oregon coast for the holiday weekend should budget for some extra time as only one lane of Highway 30 will be open.

Flaggers will be monitoring highway traffic between Astoria and Clatskanie as crews continue landslide repair work. The Oregon Department of Transportation said it has been working on repairs ever since the hillside first gave way the night of Nov. 29.

“This was a large landslide compared to other landslides that we get in the coast range,” said Mark Buffington, ODOT District 1 Maintenance Manager. “The rock was definitely larger than what we are used to. We usually just get mud and trees.”

ODOT managed to clear a single lane on Dec. 4 for those traveling overnight, which was then opened for all hours starting on Dec. 11.

With crews still removing a large amount of material, ODOT said there is currently no estimated date for reopening.